Swift response of TMPD against cable theft commended

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers have been applauded for their swift response which led to the arrest of 12 men in Soshanguve for tampering with a municipal power cable. The men, according to the metro police, were found digging a trench in search of an underground electric cable which was damaged.

The officers from cable theft unit were dispatched to the scene following a complaint about a cable theft in progress at a trench in Soshanguve Extension 4 in the north of Pretoria. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said: “Upon arrival, they found four men busy digging in the trench. When they saw the officers, they started shooting at them and the officers returned fire. The officers managed to apprehend the four culprits and no one was injured during the shooting.” He said more information led to the arrest of eight more suspects.

“All 12 suspects were arrested for charges of tampering and damaging essential infrastructure and possession of stolen copper. One suspect was also charged for being an illegal immigrant,”he said. The Head of the TMPD Yolanda Faro expressed gratitude to all the officers who had been working hard for the recent successes. Chairperson for the Section 79 oversight committee for community safety, Thabang Sebotsane, also commended the swift response from the metro police.