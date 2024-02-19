Syndicates target City’s water treatment plant

The City of Tshwane’s Temba Waste Water Treatment Works is under siege from criminal syndicates, who this week vandalised panels at the plant’s inlet works and made off with cables, resulting in an estimated R400 000 in damages. The municipality appealed for assistance from anyone with information on the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators.

Cases of cable theft and vandalism of panels were reported at the plant in a space of two days this week, costing the City R250 000 and R150 000 in damages, respectively. MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations and Coordination, Temba Fosi, expressed concern that vandalism and cable theft at the plant threatened service delivery. He said: “On February 12, 2024, there was a reported case of cable theft and vandalism of panels at the Temba inlet works, resulting in an estimated cost of R250 000 in damages. Subsequently on February 14, 2024, another incident of cable theft and further vandalism of panels was reported, with an estimated cost of R150 000.”

According to him, the latest incidents spoke to the need for increased infrastructure security. “We must work together as the City with communities and the private sector to stop these criminal syndicates. Cable theft and vandalism are a major financial burden on the City’s already stretched budget and jeopardise the functionality of essential infrastructure that is key for service delivery to our communities,” Fosi said. He explained that the Temba plant played a vital role in ensuring the cleanliness and safety of water supply, and any disruption to its operations could have serious consequences for residents.