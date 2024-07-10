Take safety precautions this winter

With the current cold spell across the country, the City of Tshwane has called on residents to take precautionary measures when burning charcoal to keep warm. The Tshwane Emergency Services Department sounded an alarm about the danger of going to bed while there is burning charcoal in the house.

According to the emergency services department, it could spell disaster if the burning charcoal was left unattended because it gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide. Department spokesperson, Lindsay Mnguni, said it was important for residents to take heed of safety precautions in the wake of predictions of cold and windy conditions in the country this week. According to the South African Weather Service, temperatures were expected to plummet, and a cold snap to sweep through many parts of the country.

From Sunday, a series of cold fronts started to impact the Cape province, and the public warned that several cold fronts were expected in many parts of South Africa this week. Mnguni advised the public and small stock farmers to take the necessary precautions against the adverse weather conditions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their animals. He called on residents to keep warm and be safe during this winter season and take precautionary safety measures to avoid disaster.