Take safety precautions this winter

With the current cold spell across the country, the City of Tshwane has called on residents to take precautionary measures when burning charcoal to keep warm.
The Tshwane Emergency Services Department sounded an alarm about the danger of going to bed while there is burning charcoal in the house.
According to the emergency services department, it could spell disaster if the burning charcoal was left unattended because it gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide.
Department spokesperson, Lindsay Mnguni, said it was important for residents to take heed of safety precautions in the wake of predictions of cold and windy conditions in the country this week.
According to the South African Weather Service, temperatures were expected to plummet, and a cold snap to sweep through many parts of the country.
From Sunday, a series of cold fronts started to impact the Cape province, and the public warned that several cold fronts were expected in many parts of South Africa this week.
Mnguni advised the public and small stock farmers to take the necessary precautions against the adverse weather conditions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their animals.
He called on residents to keep warm and be safe during this winter season and take precautionary safety measures to avoid disaster.
“If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or houses, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number, 107, for emergencies,” he said.
Mnguni also warned against using fuels that were not designed for their heating units, saying: “Improper use of space heaters such as izimbawula, braziers and electric, gas and paraffin heaters, among others, should be avoided. Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).”
He encouraged residents to do everything possible to stay safe, adding that the emergency services department would continue to monitor updates by the weather service, and issue further notices when required.
Pretoria News