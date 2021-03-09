Task team findings show sexual harassment rife in SANDF

Pretoria - Sexual misconduct and gender-based violence have no place in the SANDF and perpetrators of the crimes must be rooted out of the armed services. This was the consensus of Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and UN Women to the findings of a ministerial task team that investigated allegations of sexual misconduct in the SANDF. The minister said woman members of the SANDF could no longer continue to endure discriminatory treatment. Mapisa-Nqakula instituted the task team in late 2019 to look into sexual harassment and related crimes committed in the armed services. As a military veteran who served and lived with thousands of men in military camps in her younger days, Mapisa-Nqakula said she commissioned the task team to undertake the probe after seeing a documentary in which women in the US spoke out about the painful ordeals they had experienced while working with their male colleagues.

She said another reason for her decision was her interaction with a female South African soldier who had returned from deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where she had been sexually abused by a senior officer.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she had been interacting with female soldiers who had been abused and raped, and had seen and felt their pain.

She said she was disappointed that in some cases, senior female soldiers were the ones negotiating with victims to withdraw their cases.

She was, however, proud that of 21 cases, 15 had been finalised and the offenders dismissed from the SANDF.

A policy was required to make it easier to dismiss perpetrators and ensure their dismissals were not reversed by the courts, she said.

“I cannot imagine that you are here, sometimes up to 20 and 25 years, some of you, and yet just for a few seconds, your entire career goes down the drain, flushed down the drain, because you could not exercise control,” she said. “It is painful. I often ask, when you get back home to your family, what do you say? Why have you been fired? It is scandalous.”

Chairperson of the task team Thoko Mpumlwana said the way to deal with the scourge would be to establish a centre in the SANDF to deal with sexual misconduct.

One of the recommendations of the task team is to start a process in the SANDF to change attitudes and mindsets, to prevent sexual misconduct from recurring.

Some of the key findings of the task team are:

* There has been some level of acceptance by both men and women that instances of sexual violence, and inappropriate sexual conduct, including inappropriate touching and harassment, and through innuendo and comments, occurred.

* Women who have reported inappropriate, and sometimes criminal behaviour in the form of sexual assault, are at times told “this is the way it is”, “just ignore it”, “we’ve all had to handle it”, “don’t ruin his career” and “men have needs”.

* In a number of cases where women have reported sexual misconduct, or indicated they may report it, they have been approached by an intermediary to deal with the situation outside of the justice system, and possibly are possibly told to ccept compensation. Loose reference to “culture” is often used to justify this mediation.

* Acknowledgement of, and sensitivity to, those that identify as LGBTQI + were generally absent.

* There are no consequences for those in positions of authority who actively discourage victims from reporting cases.

* A policy on sexual harassment has been drafted, but is yet to be signed off.

