Taxi boss, driver killed in Rooihuiskraal shooting

Pretoria - The family of taxi boss Jabu Mahlangu, who was killed in a shooting at his Rooihuiskraal home, yesterday called for speedy arrests of the assailants who gunned him down Speaking to the Pretoria News, his brother Sifiso Mahlangu, said it was a great loss to the clan as they still expected more from him. “All I can say is it is a great loss to the family, not just the immediate family but the entire Mahlangu clan. He was very helpful and whenever one is in need he would step in and was never selfish and believed in passing on the baton. I learnt family values from him. “Wednesday was a very difficult day for all of us. It is a senseless killing and he is leaving young children who still needed him and were very fond of him; explaining to them that he is no more was very hard.” Sifiso said his brother had three minor children.

“Jabu was a very family oriented man. There were issues due to his line of work, but he wanted to protect his family from what was happening.”

“It’s a big loss to the industry as well because he believed in peace and getting lasting solutions. He was against taxi violence and wanted to promote peace.

“Taxi violence has cost many lives and now it has come home and it is very painful.”

A saddened Sifiso said his brother’s death came while the family were planning a 50th birthday celebration for him. “He, unfortunately, could not see his day and his wife is very distraught.”

Sifiso said his brother was fixing the car outside his home on Wednesday afternoon along with three other males when a white car came up the road.

It slowed down next to them, the occupants got out and started shooting at them, hitting Mahlangu and his driver, Fency Mphahlele. The other two managed to duck and were not hit.

He said while SAPS were investigating, they suspected the shooting was taxi violence-related.

“To the taxi people, as much as you might have greed, you must remember that through your pursuit for riches you are leaving behind orphans, widows and leaving families without breadwinners.

“I pray that law enforcement does it work so we can see justice and have closure.”

MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo, described Mahlangu as one of the industry’s leaders and was committed to transformation.

“This heinous act has robbed the industry of a brilliant, capable and humble leader who played an instrumental role during negotiations to resolve a dispute between long distance associations operating between Bosman taxi rank in Tshwane and Limpopo.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Mamabolo also called on law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Pretoria News