Taxi industry leaders clamp down on law breakers on N1 near Hammanskraal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Taxi industry leaders embarked on a road safety campaign and fined its members who were not following the law and whose taxis were unroadworthy. The operation was joined by representatives of both National Taxi Alliance and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco). MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo as well as industry partners Halfway Toyota and SA Taxi, joined the operation that saw scores of vehicles stopped and inspected on the N1 near Hammanskraal. Policing authorities were also present to help monitor and enforce road laws and Covid-19 regulations. Chairperson of the taxi industry in Tshwane Piet Mahlangu said they did not want to take chances with people’s lives. He said the road safety battle this year was harder because of Covid-19.

Mahlangu said any taxi operator found allowing a single person without a mask or above the 70% capacity, would be fined on the spot for failing to help combat the spread of the virus. During the operation, they also replaced worn-out windscreen wipers.

Mahlangu said: “We are doing this to ensure that all vehicles on the roads, especially our taxis, are not in contravention of laws and regulations. We cannot keep losing lives on the roads in large numbers.

“This year things are different because we are also fighting the Covid-19 and that is why we are playing a leading role to show that we are aware that the movement of people is how the virus spreads. We want to do things differently and show that we promote life and safety.”

Mahlangu said the industry was in dire straits, but fighting and kicking forward despite seeing no profit due to capacity restrictions and the long wait for the Covid-19 relief grant, as well as costs of personal protective equipment.

Mamabolo commended sponsors that offered vehicles to monitor the roads, and the policing authorities who worked hand in hand with them to enforce the road laws and ensured that perpetrators were punished.

“I must congratulate you as an industry for carrying the message and promoting road safety, and also fighting gender-based violence. The challenge about road safety 2020 campaign is that last year there was no Covid-19, meaning this year the industry has a double responsibility to comply with road laws and lockdown regulations.”

He said taxi owners must encourage drivers not to chase after money and remember that people’s lives were in their hands. He said taxi operators needed to also take note that the wet weather may affect visibility which should be taken seriously.

He thanked the National Taxi Alliance and Santaco for good leadership and promised that the government would also do its duty to maintain the roads.

Pretoria News