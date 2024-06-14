Taxis taken off the road for breaking traffic regulations in Pretoria

Eight more taxi drivers in Pretoria this week landed in trouble when their vehicles were taken off the road for flouting traffic rules. This took place when the Tshwane metro police and taxi unit members conducted regular public transport operations on Paul Kruger street.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent, Isaac Mahamba, said taxis were impounded for committing various traffic offences. The impoundment came after at least 19 taxis in Laudium recently suffered the same fate for operating without permits. The blitz, according to the metro police, was part of the ongoing road safety operation to monitor the roadworthiness of public transport.

Road users were warned that road safety operations would continuously be conducted in all areas of Tshwane to ensure compliance with rules and regulations. Taxis impounded by the Tshwane metro police during road safety operation. SUPPLIED Meanwhile, the metro police also reported an operational success during a joint by-law operation aimed at targeting illegal outdoor advertisements in the Olievenhoutbosch and Lyttelton area. “The operation was conducted successfully and resulted in the removal of 30 illegal big outdoor boards and the issuing of 41 infringement fines,” Mahamba said.

In another operation in Refilwe township, two drug dealers were arrested for being in possession of heroin with an estimated street value of R20 000. During the same operation, a 28-year-old man was arrested for operating a liquor business without a licence. Mahamba said the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit members took their operations to Pretoria West where they were joined by crime prevention wardens.