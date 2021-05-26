Teacher accused of raping Mbilwi school learner stays behind bars as police probe continues

Pretoria - A 50-YEAR-OLD teacher accused of raping a then 17-year-old former matric learner from Mbilwi High School was again remanded by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Limpopo police said.

Makhuvha Solomon Ntshidzeni will formally apply for bail tomorrow while the police continue their investigation.

He was arrested two weeks ago after the alleged victim opened a case last month, three years after she completed her matric at the school where the accused was employed.

Last week the Pretoria News reported that Ntshidzeni allegedly sexually assaulted an Mbilwi Secondary School learner a number of times in 2018. He allegedly lured her to a lodge, ostensibly to offer her private lessons.

Speaking to the publication yesterday, police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said that the accused would appear again in court tomorrow.

He said: “Ntshidzeni appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until Thursday to formally apply for bail and allow the police to investigate further.”

The incident has brought Mbilwi Secondary School back into the spotlight after the case of Lufuno Mavhunga, who committed suicide following a video of her being assaulted by another learner.

The bullying incident drew public condemnation and shone the spotlight on school bullying. Political structures have come out in support of the victim.

The DA in Limpopo called for the immediate suspension of the teacher while picketing outside court. The newly formed Young People’s Party said it was disgusted by the teacher’s behaviour.

Its president, Kgole Thapedi, said the party had received many cases in recent months and was busy dealing with them.

He said: “We are at the moment unable to make the cases explicit as we are still awaiting meetings with the different parents and guardians – this also includes meeting the department and law enforcement. These are cases sent to our help desk.”

Pretoria News