Teaching values of peace may help eradicate school violence

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - Violence could be eradicated in schools if teachers were equipped to guide learners in understanding values.

According to Lisa Muinde of Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light, these values should include co-operation, respect and the sanctity of life. In this manner, the nation would instil the value of peace in South African schools. Muinde said that while schools taught knowledge and skills, the lack of values resulted in disorder and conflict because children brought the same violent values home. “The result of teaching values will be learners who love and spread the culture of peace in their immediate environment and schools, and are proactive peace messengers in their communities.”

Muinde added that the purpose of workshops they had established was to guide and support educators as they integrated the values of peace education in their existing lessons. “It can be applied when teaching any subject. The aim is to improve the peace culture within the classroom that supports the academic development of learners,” Muinde said. In the Tshwane north district, 30 teachers had already registered for online lessons, with hopes to implement the peace education values in their schools. Other participating teachers are from Ekurhuleni north district and from other places such as Gqeberha and the Western Cape.

The organisation is also active elsewhere in Southern Africa, such as Mauritius, Seychelles, Botswana and Lesotho. It works in Southern Africa with youth and women, assisted by affiliate organisations, the International Peace Youth Group and the International Women’s Peace Group. In the last term, it has hosted peace education forums in schools, with the aim of training women leaders to be peace lecturers.