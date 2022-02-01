Teaming up to revitalise township economy, alleviate unemployment, poverty

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dr Sam Motsuenyane Rural Development Foundation to collaborate in alleviating unemployment, poverty, and the economic revitalisation in townships.

Vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe welcomed the collaboration and said it came at the right time considering South Africa's burgeoning unemployment rate and the need to make strides towards a green economy. “We have one of the leading agricultural economics departments in the country, where academics use the application of management and economic principles to solve practical problems in the food and agricultural industries. “Our research programmes and outputs are geared towards addressing current business and policy issues in these industries, in South Africa and beyond,” said Kupe.

Paul Ntshabele, the chairperson of the foundation, said some of the biggest challenges the country faced were poverty, food insecurity and inequality. “We are excited about the partnership, where the foundation will provide a platform as an interface to reach communities. This is an opportunity to use our vast research and technological capabilities to solve the issues affecting communities, and have a positive impact on rural and township economies,” Ntshabele said. The collaboration between the university and the foundation is focused on, but not limited to the agricultural sector. The challenges small-scale farmers face, including proper farming skills, infrastructure and elevation of land, were also highlighted.

The foundation’s focus is on township and rural economies, and it is designed to address challenges that hinder the development of township and rural communities in the country, specifically in the agricultural sector, with special focus on the unproductive use of land. It has flagship agricultural projects in grain, vegetables and citrus production in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West. It is also geared to stimulate economic activity by focusing on increasing and aggregating fragmented production efforts by SMMEs and entrepreneurs in the townships.