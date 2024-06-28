Teddy James III’s melodic journey to success

Although born in Beirut, Lebanon, has walked a colourful journey and was primarily raisTeddy James III ed in Sandton, South Africa. He was afforded a promising start, enjoying an excellent education at some of the region’s most prestigious schools, which include St David’s Marist Inanda, De La Salle Holy Cross College Junior School, Abbotts College and the School for Business – an opportunity that he holds with utmost gratitude to this day.

Teddy discovered his love of music as a young boy, and recalls boldly dancing to Gangnam Style on the tables at his father's Mozambican bar at Casa Cabana Hotel, at the tender, carefree age of five years. This experience, and others like it, ignited a lifelong love for music and revealed his natural confidence and determination. Taking to music like a fish to water, Teddy obtained his Level 3 piano from a prestigious music academy in London, and has gained extensive experience in studio recording over the years. His multi-cultural, melodic sound tells the story of versatility and the courage to explore many artistic unknowns.

Teddy admits to being the black sheep of the family, and believes this is one of the dynamics of his upbringing that has been a driving force behind his immense creativity. Growing up, he drew inspiration from a diverse range of artists, with Eminem, Rihanna, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti leaving a lasting impact on his musical style, and ultimately helping to shape his unique sound, which ranges from afro-tech and afro-pop to trap, rap and hip hop. “Eminem was the first artist I saw live in concert,” said Teddy. “I was 11 years old. That experience changed my life.” A pivotal moment came when Teddy decided to pursue music professionally after witnessing the same peers who once ridiculed and taunted him now appreciating and sharing his music. This marked a turning point in his life and set him on the path to success.