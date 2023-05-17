Teenager speaks about heart transplant that changed his life, pays tribute to medical team

Pretoria - Last year, Pedro Basson, a Grade 11 learner at Helpmekaar Kollege in Braamfontein, fought for his life in Johannesburg’s Netcare Milpark Hospital, with his heart rapidly failing. A year later, following a remarkable turn of events, the very same young man brought home a gold medal from the men’s singles tennis championship at the April 2023 World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia.

He also won a silver medal in the men’s doubles tournament. “Sport is my life, and not everyone gets the chance I’ve been given,” he said. Basson spoke about the transplant that changed his life and paid tribute to the medical team under the leadership of cardiologist Dr Graham Cassel and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Martin Sussman, who performed his transplant.

Basson said transplant recipients he had spoken to all have the same feeling of having been given a stronger sense of self. Exercise is his stress reliever, and when he got so sick, being hospitalised really affected him, he said. “I was shocked when I learnt that a transplant was my only hope, but Magda Greyling, Dr Cassel’s receptionist who also underwent a transplant nine years ago, knew just what to say to me.” The weekend before his transplant, Isabella Rajak, who had her transplant four years ago at the age of 11 and went on to become an exceptional water polo player, came to see him.

“After talking to her, I knew what I had to do. Now, I am pretty much back to normal. I am a stronger, better player with greater purpose,” Basson said. His mother, Rene Basson, recalled how up until October 2021, her active son, who lived for sport and had a particular affinity for tennis, had no healthcare issues. “Pedro was playing tennis in a tournament at Sun City when he started feeling unwell. Soon after, exams started, and while pushing himself academically he did moderate exercise, as he was somewhat tired and out of breath.”

After a November school tour Basson came home feeling very tired. “Given the usual fun and lack of sleep on school trips, we were not too concerned. But despite ample rest, Pedro’s tiredness continued. His heart was racing, and he was hot and sweating,” his mother said. They took him to the doctor, who referred him to a cardiologist, where he was immediately admitted to critical care. Basson’s family was shocked to learn that he had heart failure, and an echocardiogram diagnosed myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – as well as cardiomyopathy, a condition that stretches and weakens the heart muscle.

This makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Basson also tested positive for Covid-19 and two other viral and bacterial infections. At Netcare Milpark Hospital a multidisciplinary team of healthcare experts were standing by. “Pedro’s condition was critical, and doctors considered placing him on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which would support his critical cardiac condition while assisting in improving his chance of survival. “The medical team persevered with his treatment and eventually, he started turning the corner,” his mother said.

Dr Cassel said that after being hospitalised for more than three weeks, Basson’s mental health was deteriorating. “We felt that getting him home for Christmas would substantially aid his recovery.” However, despite the very best home-care and continued treatment, Basson started experiencing symptoms of heart failure, including fluid build-up, swollen feet, ankles and legs, and he had to be re-admitted a few weeks later. “Days after being re-admitted, Pedro was at the point of death. We told his parents his only hope of survival was a transplant. The wheels were set in motion to have him placed on the critical list for a heart transplant,” Dr Cassel said. Then fate stepped in, and a perfect matching donor heart became available due to the gift of life from a family who donated their loved one’s heart and other organs for transplantation.

“This selfless act, at the right time for Pedro,set a remarkable chain of events into motion, resulting in Pedro’s transplant that very same day. After the transplant, his recovery was quick, and by the third day, he was able to get out of bed to walk a short distance,” the doctor said. Biokineticist Byron Williams, part of the transplant team who treated Basson, said he worked with a woman who underwent a double lung transplant and participated in the World Transplant Games. “That planted the seed to get Pedro there too – an opportunity that he grabbed with both hands. We had to get him ready in record time. Pedro understands what it means to be given a second chance at life,” Williams said.