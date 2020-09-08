Temporary ban on prison visits during lockdown lifted

Pretoria - AFTER prison visits were temporarily halted in March due to Covid19, inmates may once again receive visitors – although only be one non-contact visit per inmate a month for now. The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has announced that as part of the move to lockdown alert level 2, it has reviewed its Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy accordingly. This means inmate visits to correctional centres and remand detention centres across the country will be permitted under strict conditions, observing Covid-19 health protocols as well as standard operating procedures, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said. He said the public should note that visits were limited to one non-contact visit per inmate per calendar month, and only one visitor per inmate at any given time. Bookings must be pre-arranged at least 48 hours prior to the intended visit to ensure proper planning. He warned that no visits would be allowed without prior appointment.

Only visitors with face masks as per the approved name list will be allowed access. Visitors must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the scheduled visit time. Inmates will be allowed to receive items as per their privilege group and as prescribed in the policy.

Visits will be permitted to take place between 9am and and 3pm on visit days.

In centres housing both sentenced and remand category (those awaiting trial) prisoners, and depending on the number of inmates, remand detainees may receive visits on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Nxumalo said that sentenced offenders would be allowed visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays, weekends and public holidays.

There will be screening and questionnaires to fill in ahead of visits - and would-be visitors are advised that providing false information with regard to Covid-19 is an offence.

Consultations between legal practitioners and inmates would be non-contact only, and according to Covid-19 health protocols and operating procedures of the department.

He said that as prescribed, legal practitioners would be expected to make prior arrangements with the head of the centre where the inmate is housed, and must show proof of identity.

On urgent matters, legal representatives and inmates may communicate telephonically after approval from the head of the correctional centre has been obtained, and where the circumstances and resources permit.

“As restrictions have been eased across the country, the department is constantly monitoring the public health situation in each correctional centre. This includes community transmissions, and decisions taken accordingly based on the risk levels.”

Nxumalo warned that if, at any given time, there are new or suspected cases of Covid-19 in a facility or unforeseen circumstances at the premises, this could affect visitations.

“Those planning a visit should always confirm their visit with the relevant correctional centre before travelling. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our officials, inmates and the public”

As of Sunday night, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the department countrywide stood at 6 855. The number of infected officials outnumber the number of infected inmates, at 4 288, while 2 567 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19.

Gauteng has the second-highest number of infected officials at 914, while 348 inmates here have tested positive, while the Eastern Cape has the highest number of infected prison inmates.