Thab De Soul marks birthday month with new EP Touch of Insanity

Pretoria - Thab De Soul has been working for the last few months, and the new music he is about to drop will surely prove that. These are the words of the producer, regarded as one of the best in the country.

And he promised that his upcoming EP, titled Touch of Insanity, will yet again cement his position as a rising star in his chosen genre. The EP drops this month – his birthday month – and according to Thab De Soul, “it’s a special project for everyone who listens to my music”. On May 26, he dropped an EP with InQfive titled Kuzolunga under InQfive Music, which has been one of the top Afro house releases in the past week.

He also collaborated with Native Tribe and Salvador on tribal house project “Imbazo”. The project was released through South African record label Stelladrum Music. But it is Touch Of Insanity, dropping on a date yet to be confirmed this month, that has kept the producer on the edge of his seat. The EP will be released by the Ndoto Music record label. “To be honest I’m a bit nervous, but I hope people will make time to connect to this project.

“At the same time, I’m excited because of the positive reviews I have been getting from all those around me, my musical family.” In addition to the EP, Thab De Soul has been working on a few remixes, collaborations and more music, all of which will see the light of day in due course. He promised to keep elevating his brand in the highly competitive Afro house/tech scene.