Thabang Chiloane inducted as president of Rotary Club of Waterkloof

Pretoria - Thabang Chiloane assumed the role of president of the Rotary Club of Waterkloof on Saturday, marking a new era of leadership for the esteemed organisation. The Waterkloof Rotary Club, with a rich history of 36 years, held the induction ceremony at the Thaba Tshwane Service Golf Club, where Rotary 9400 district governor Riana Pretorius officiated the event.

A focal point of the Waterkloof Rotary Club’s vision is the Rotary Community Corps development. These community-based organisations, operating under the guidance of a Rotary Club, work towards solving local community challenges with the support of their affiliated Rotary Club. During the induction ceremony, Chiloane proudly inducted seven Rotary Community Corps presidents, emphasising the club’s commitment to empowering communities and driving positive change.

Chiloane succeeds past president Mmatepeng Muda Temane, who made history as the first black woman to lead the Waterkloof Rotary Club. Building upon her legacy, Chiloane brings a renewed dedication to service and an unwavering commitment to the club’s mission. The Rotary Club is renowned for its service-oriented approach, encouraging members to actively contribute to their communities, both locally and internationally.

Chiloane, in his inaugural address, expressed his desire to extend the club’s services to even more communities while maintaining the impactful work already under way. He emphasised the importance of fostering friendship and collegiality among members, aiming to create an environment that promotes growth, collaboration, and camaraderie. The Rotary Club’s leadership role within the district and its commitment to humanitarian efforts remain crucial.

As the new president, Chiloane will collaborate with other clubs and the district leadership to co-ordinate their collective efforts. With the Rotary year starting in July, Chiloane assumes the responsibility of leading the Waterkloof Rotary Club for the next 12 months, steering their humanitarian endeavours and strengthening their impact on society. Chiloane expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the president of the Waterkloof Rotary Club and conveyed his dedication to expanding services to more communities.

With a focus on growing the membership and fostering a spirit of friendship, Chiloane is poised to uphold the club’s legacy while driving it towards new horizons. The Rotary Club of Waterkloof has been serving the community for 36 years, embodying the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”. The club strives to positively impact locally and globally through various projects and initiatives, transforming lives and bringing about meaningful change.