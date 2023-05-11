Pretoria - The expression “you are never too old to get an education” is epitomised by Thandiwe Gladys Kobane. At the age of 56, Kobane, from Soshanguve Block T, beat the odds and obtained a Bachelor of Education degree in foundation phase teaching at the SANTS Private Higher Education Institution at Wits University on Saturday.

Her achievements come in the face of numerous challenges, including having only completed Standard 4 (Grade 6), which made it difficult for her to cut her teeth in her studies. Despite struggling with research, having to use a computer, which added to her woes, and being held up at gunpoint three times, she persevered. Kobane’s journey to her graduation began in 1994 when she took the challenge of teaching Adult Basic Education and Training students.

She studied at Adult Basic Education and Training, but also had to drop out after her aunt, who was paying for her school fees, died. Her aunt was paying for her because she was an orphan. Kobane, who grew up in Merafong, Winterveld outside Mabopane, furthered her studies, obtaining a certificate that qualified her to teach ABET alongside her Standard 4 certificate.

Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, the new graduate couldn’t hide her jubilation at her new achievements. “I can’t explain how happy I am for graduating. I never in a million years thought it would be possible. I come from humble beginnings … but now I’m here. I want to thank the Lord because without him it would not have happened,” she said. She said research was her main difficulty during her studies because she had to make use of technology.

She also has set her sights on tackling her honours degree in teaching and learning. Years before her graduation she was offered the position of a centre manager at Adult Basic Education and Training, which she accepted but she faced challenges in managing “difficult” individuals. “Managing the centre was an arduous task as some individuals were uncooperative, necessitating the development of effective strategies to manage them and enhance my leadership abilities,” she said.

To further her studies, she enrolled in the Early Childhood Development level 5 programme, which paved the way for her to apply for the SANTS Diploma in Grade R teaching programme. “I encountered significant obstacles, particularly in the area of research. Completing assignments and passing exams often required sleepless nights and intense dedication. She credits her success to her faith in God, as well as her dedication to preparation and leaving a positive mark on all her students.

Kobane hopes to continue making a positive impact on the lives of her students and inspiring others to pursue their dreams in education. SANTS executive academic director, Professor Ina Joubert, told the Pretoria News yesterday the institution was proud that Kobane had remained positive and was among the 1 344 autumn graduates. “Graduation … is a celebration of perseverance. Having family or friends present at the ceremony is an indication of their support during the years of study,” Joubert said.