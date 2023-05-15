The new era begins

Pretoria - Greetings to all of you who work, live and play in Pretoria. As you are now aware, the Pretoria News and Pretoria News Weekend are no longer available as stand-alone publications.

The Pretoria News has been incorporated into The Star effective from today, while the Pretoria News Weekend is part of the Saturday Star as of this week. Going forward, this is where you will find the news and everything you need to know about the country’s capital. To kick off the new era, you can read about the flood victims from Mamelodi who are yet to be placed more than a year since the heavy downpour which destroyed their homes.

The “Good Read” which has become a popular feature in recent months in the Pretoria News, is also in this publication. We have also extended the “news in pictures”, which readers of the Pretoria News Weekend will be familiar with, to this rebranded publication. The Pretoria News and Pretoria News Weekend may not be stand-alone publication anymore, but we will still bring you the best news, advertisement and features – just like we have done over the past 125 years.