Theresapark pupils put overcrowding issues aside, display their talents

Early this year, parents at Theresapark Secondary School in Pretoria were up in arms about overcrowding in Grade 8 classes. However, the school has come a long way since then. Pupils recently hosted an art and fashion show to showcase their talents, showing the school is dealing with its problems.

The fashion show was themed Recycling Meets Arts, and the pupils had to design clothing using recyclable materials. The showcase featured a diverse range of talents, including artists, dancers and designers. The theme of the fashion show by pupils at Theresapark Secondary School was Recycling Meets Arts. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers Creative arts teacher Nkosinathi Khumalo said the aim of the fashion show was to show parents that they still care about pupils, and even though the school is experiencing an overflow in classes, but they can still make learning and teaching fun. “I asked the district and school governing body if I can be placed in the school so that I can change the narrative and the negatives this school has had in the past few months,” he said.

Khumalo said they decided to host this event because they wanted to show pupils that they can also pursue careers in arts and culture. Pupils graced the stage with the hope of impressing the judges. Deputy principal Songo Mmoni said hosting the event was to also encourage pupils to take their studies serious while participating in educational activities.