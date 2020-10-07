Thousands in Pretoria CBD without water after burst pipe shut down in Fountains area

Pretoria - Contractors and engineers from the City of Tshwane have had to shut down the Salvokop burst pipe in the Fountains vicinity in order to effect repairs. The burst pipe has left residents, consulates, institutions and businesses in various areas in and around Pretoria CBD without water since the weekend. On Saturday, the City’s executives were called on to a site following a leak that had been identified on the water pipe from Salvokop reservoir which was spurting volumes of water from the 1000mm diameter pipe. On the day, resources (in the form of artisans and needed material) were organised to ascertain repair work is effectively carried out and without delay. “In spite of water supply being reinstated in no time, another eruption occurred on Monday at a different spot on the same pipe, which prompted the City to effect an already planned permanent solution to the damaged area of the composite plastic pipe,” the City said.

“It is anticipated that the repair work will be completed within the next few days assuming there are no weather challenges and other setbacks.

“The progressing site works includes measurement of the required material being procured, loosening and cutting off the damaged piece of pipe, preparing the site to lay the new pipe, etc.”

It said the damage has caused the municipality to shut down the Salvokop reservoir in order to replace the damaged section of the huge pipe. The City arranged water tankers which were dispatched to strategic points to supply water to consumers.

“While the metropolitan municipality has allocated the fixing job of the pipe to a skilled team, we have not abdicated our responsibility to provide water to residents and businesses distressed by the interruption of running water.

“To mitigate the absence of water, bowsers have been arranged to supply the broader public with water,” said Lefadi Makibinyane, the administrator responsible for infrastructure in Tshwane.

The location points of the tankers are operational from 6am to 10pm for the duration of the interruption.

Meanwhile, Piet du Toit from the Kronendal retirement home said they were under immense pressure during the water crisis.

He said they had 120 elderly residents. “We had to use our tanks to supplement and service our residents, but it is difficult because one gets no responses as to why it keeps happening every few months,” said Du Toit.

A mother of two, Alzinah Mogapi, said the water crisis was a strain and frustrating. She said water tankers were helpful, but the last experience she had was awful as residents fought to get water, and at some points, it was not enough.

Community representative Shaun Wilkinson said it was a dire situation over the weekend as over 50000 people spent the weekend without water.

“It is a huge installation. We had this problem in August last year, and in March this year again.”

He said better communication during such a crisis was key. “The level of anger was much higher than the first two times. The elderly people are also very hard hit by this, and they already suffer from different ailments and water is a critical need.

“Dentists in the area were also in the dark. If you know it will be days, you are able to make plans such as when we send water to the hotels, bed and breakfasts and others so they can operate while the repair is in motion.

“This crisis was not managed properly like the previous time. A proper solution is needed because it’s a recurring issue. Last time 100 water trucks serviced 16 locations and it alleviated some pressure.”

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa told the Pretoria News that there was no proper maintenance done on the pipe. “There will be an immediate response in repairing it and finding a lasting solution.”

Pretoria News