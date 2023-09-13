Three different gradings under one roof at Maslow Time Square hotel

Pretoria - Maslow Time Square hotel in Pretoria has made history by receiving three different gradings under one roof. As a novel concept in hospitality, it is now offering a unique choice of three-star, four-star and five-star graded rooms under one roof to suit all budgets.

The Sun International property is the group’s biggest gaming, entertainment and leisure destination in Gauteng, boasting a casino, hotel, multi-purpose arena and top retail tenants. The restaurants, lounges and bars offer a diversity of experiences. La Rosa Mexican Grille is a place to be for fun lovers at Menlyn’s Time Square casino. Picture: Supplied Located opposite Menlyn Mall, it is ideal for not only those who love to shop, but also for those who want to satisfy their culinary palate by sampling a variety of cuisine.

With summer knocking, a “food meander” or “gourmet gallivant” across Time Square is a must, as the media recently experienced at a gallop from one restaurant to the another. The experience started at the Moonshine Restaurant. This authentic New York style restaurant and bar offers small plates for sharing as well as expert grills, crispy pizzas from a wood-burning oven, seafood, burgers and desserts. And cocktails, of course. For those looking for loads of fun, Mexican style, there’s the La Rosa Mexican Grille. It brings the magic of Mexico to Time Square, from the Antojitos Aperitivos inspired by traditional street food to tacos and burritos.

Meet your amigos at the Tequileria and choose from the extensive cocktail and tequila menu, to ensure the fiesta is always happening. Traders, a stone’s throw away, should also be on the meander list. It’s the ideal place to watch a World Cup rugby game. Nestled at the top of the Time Square Casino, Forti Grill and Bar is perfectly situated to give a view of eastern Pretoria like no other. The menu reflects Italian heritage and an insatiable love of food.

Enjoy dinner, a “Nawty-Forti” cocktail or glass of wine as you watch the sunset. For the guest who enjoys a cigar, there’s a fully stocked humidor with cigars from some of the top brands across the world. Dine in style at the Raj Time Square and experience an Indian culinary journey next to none. This nationwide chain sets the standard for high quality, delicious authentic North Indian dishes. When all the meandering has taken its toll, the Solis Bar is the perfect place to end – or start. Enjoy a cocktail sundowner or a night cap while overlooking the city.

The Maslow Time Square hotel has hosted a number of African presidents and celebrities, including Joe Thomas, Anthony Hamilton and Kenny Lattimore. Contemporary styling, comfort and a warm welcome come standard with all 238 rooms, including the 10 suites. The difference in the grading lies in each room’s size, design and decorative finishes. “The innovative concept allows travellers to tailor their accommodation to suit their needs and budget,” said Time Square Rooms Division manager Lesego Kitsa, who joined the hotel five years ago and is putting his Hotel Operations Diploma and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Wits Business School to good use in his daily work.

Having worked his way up the ranks at various hotels in South Africa for more than 20 years, from airport hotels to five-star resorts, Kitsa said he had never come across a multi-star accommodation offering. Meanwhile, by exploring Time Square in Menlyn Maine up to October 28, you could be handed the keys to a new Mercedes GLA 200 and a five-year timeshare deal at Sun City’s luxury Lefika Villas. To put yourself in line to be the lucky winner, stay, play, eat or be entertained in Time Square’s hotel, at the world-class casino, at any of the 17 restaurants, or at the state-of-the-art SunBet Arena.