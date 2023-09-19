Three Unisa lecturers score hat-trick of research excellence awards

They are Kabelo Mokgalaboni (lecturer: Life and Consumer Sciences, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences), Dr Athi Mavukwana (lecturer, Civil and Chemical Engineering, College of Science, Engineering and Technology) and Professor Lawrence Madikizela (Associate Professor, Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability, College of Science, Engineering and Technology).

Pretoria - Three Unisa lecturers received Special Recognition Awards for Research Excellence at the 2023 National Research Foundation Awards.

The university said the trio of awards again give effect to Unisa’s vision “to become a centre of excellence and a lever of optimum, impactful participation in the global knowledge arena, as championed by Professor Puleng LenkaBula, the institution’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor”.

Viewed as the benchmark for research excellence in South Africa, the annual awards recognise individual academics and teams for their recent outstanding scientific achievements.

Their internationally competitive work is assessed for, among other things, the contribution to the field of study focusing on quality and impact on society.