Thrill-seekers unite at the Wonderboom Airshow on October 26

On October 26, 2024, South Africa's aviation enthusiasts and families are in for a treat as the highly anticipated Wonderboom Airshow descends upon Tshwane. Located at the iconic Wonderboom National Airport, this event promises an exhilarating day filled with spectacular aerial feats and adrenaline-fueled performances from the country’s top display and aerobatic pilots.

From the moment the gates open at 8am, guests will be treated to a myriad of astonishing displays, showcasing the incredible skill and precision of aviators who are often hailed as the best in their field. One of the highlights of the day will be a series of breathtaking flights by the Goodyear Eagles, as they take to the skies with daredevil stunts that are sure to leave audiences gasping in awe. The Goodyear Eagles, Harvard and Puma are some on the highlights of the Wonderboom Airshow next Saturday. Supplied Famed for their exhilarating performances, the Harvard and Puma flight displays will also set the bar high, alongside a remarkable flyby of North American aircraft courtesy of Airlink. These performances will be complemented by the impressive demonstrations from the South African Airforce, reminding spectators of the skill and bravery of those who serve in the military. Additionally, the RV Raptors aerobatic team will mesmerize audiences with their stunning manoeuvres, while the jet-powered Hawker Hunter promises to deliver heart-stopping action that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Showstopper highlights don’t end there; the formation spectacular by Magni Gyro and Alhouette is expected to be a visual feast.

The Goodyear Eagles, Harvard and Puma are some on the highlights of the Wonderboom Airshow next Saturday. Supplied And that’s not all—experience the thrill of skydivers descending from the heavens, enjoy car recovery stunt displays, and marvel at radio control exhibitions that will captivate onlookers of all ages. An SAP task force will also be on show, ensuring that there is never a dull moment on the ground. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind experience are currently available on Ticketpro.co.za, priced at R140 for adults and R100 for children, with kids under the age of two granted free entry. Attendees can also enjoy secure parking for just R10, making this event not only thrilling but accessible for families looking to create lasting memories. Sponsors including Hot 102.7, the City of Tshwane, Wonderboom National Airport, and the Smoke on Go! Foundation have all come together to make this event possible. With an array of food and beverage vendors on site, attendees can refuel while soaking in the excitement of the day.