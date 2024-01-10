Time Square Casino scoops three awards

Two of Sun International’s Gauteng casinos have cleaned up at the 2023 World Casino Awards for South Africa and the African continent. Time Square Casino scooped up three awards and Carnival City, two.

Time Square Casino in Menlyn, Pretoria and Carnival City in Brakpan, Johannesburg East have swept the boards across the African continent, taking up three and two awards respectively at the third World Casino Awards 2023, which serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the gaming industry. The Maslow Time Square Hotel won both South Africa's Best Casino Hotel 2023 and Africa's Best Casino Hotel 2023, while the Time Square SunBet Arena took home Africa's Best Casino Entertainment Venue 2023. Carinval City won two awards. Carnival City Casino also won both South Africa’s Best Casino 2023 and Africa’s Best Casino 2023.

World Casino Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, launched in 1994 to celebrate excellence in travel and tourism. The winners were announced on December 15. Time Square has 1548 slot machines to choose from, as well as private Privé gaming experiences. Take Lady Luck for a spin on one of the Roulette tables or try your hand at Blackjack, Baccarat or Poker. The SunBet Arena hosts the hottest international acts to add to a premium entertainment and hospitality offering.