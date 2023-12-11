Time Square lights up!

TIME Square is set to enchant residents with its Festive Lights Extravaganza. The City’s entertainment hub has illuminated its gardens for the holiday season and it’s a sight to behold. “Prepare to love every moment as you and your family take a stroll and discover the perfect Instagrammable photo opportunity,” said Time Square General Manager, Ruben Gooranah, at the recent launch of the festive lighting.

The spectacular display can be viewed until January 1. “Come drink in the magical atmosphere, as this is the most magical time of the year, “ Gooranah said. There will also be a Christmas Market from December 15 until December 23, with more than 30 stands offering a wide range of gifts, décor and delicious Christmas eats.

Entrance is free, apart from the normal parking fees. Time Square Casino will also make one lucky winner a millionaire with the launch of a brand-new Mystery Jackpot, Time Square Millionaire Mania this festive season. The mystery jackpot is over and above the normal daily slots pay-outs at Time Square and can go off anytime, on any area of the casino floor, to any slots playing customer, during December.