Time to sign up for the signs of silence

MATHS have never been my strong point, but by my reckoning I have penned well over 1 000 “Laid Back” columns over the past 20 years – the first one was in 2000. I didn’t miss one week. Whenever I went on leave, I ensured that I wrote one (or two) in advance. I did, in fact, start writing “Talk Today” columns in 1995, the year I began work at the Pretoria News, and the first one was about the one-year celebration on the then-Strijdom Square of the 1994 elections (I had just returned from living 12 years in exile in the UK to start work at the ’News). The constant elements in my musings have been politics and rock ‘n’ roll. Politics, as it is so pervasive in SA, and rock music, since it has been my religion for several decades (see column alongside). Thanks to all who have waded through my contributions over the years. But it’s as the title of the classic George Harrison album of yesteryear says All Things Must Pass.

Here is Malherbe’s final column, published in Pretoria News Weekend on January 30, 2021

LAST weekend the weather was sweltering around funky Doringkloof. “Eish, it’s hot today,” Colin, a friendly security guard at the local branch of Woolies commented.

Colin, who sits at the door to the branch, keeps a beady eye on people entering, ensuring they spray sanitiser onto their hands. I prefer the more watery, liquid-type of sanitiser to the gel-like goo that you get.

Colin is also pretty adamant about mask wearing, and woe betides you if your mask doesn’t cover both your mouth and face properly.

After a bit of bonhomie with Colin, I entered the air-conditioned store to purchase a few consumables. Considering the situation, I recalled that old song by the Zombies, Time of The Season and tried to convince myself that this too shall pass.

I have grave reservations about government’s unwillingness to truly grasp the nettle on Covid-19, especially the issue of vaccines – and the fact that we lag behind so many developing countries – however hard President Cyril Ramaphosa tries to set our minds at ease during his occasional “family chats” on TV.

The biggest comfort I draw from the ranks of officialdom, is the presence of experts like professors Shabir Madhi and Salim Abdool Karim, in leading the battle against the deadly virus. More power to their elbow, is what I say.

The above is a bit of a long-winded way of saying that it is a bit of a shame to be bowing out as the regular Saturday columnist in the Pretoria News Weekend in the midst of such a trying time for humanity. After well over 20 years, this is my final contribution.

I’m flattered that a handful of people have regularly been following the “Laid Back” scribblings over this time.

I actually retired as a sub-editor on Pretoria News three or so years ago, but I have kept on writing the column. I reckon it is now truly time to hang up my pen – or keyboard, in fact – alongside my trusty boots.

Those who have been perusing the words that I commit to paper will know what an integral part that wonderful beast called rock ‘n’ roll plays in my life. I have borrowed liberally from the lyrics of many of my heroes in trying to place the absurdities of modern living in a musical context.

I have never plagiarised any of them – that would be sacrilege – and whenever I’ve used quotes from songs (old school, mainly) to illustrate a point, I always attributed it to my idols; of the Dylan, Beatles, Stones, Springsteen, Zep et al persuasion.

What has been truly rewarding, have been the number of people over the years who have bumped into me and told me how cool it was to be reminded of a certain song, inevitably from yesteryear, that I may have mentioned to illustrate a point.

What has also been great has been the fact that I may have introduced some rock fans to more fringe-like figures whom I love, like Roy Harper, Peter Hammill etc. Several have told me how cool it was for them to learn about someone new on the music front.

Ah, rock ‘n’ roll… I thank you for being my religion. And, yes, if you listen closely, you’ll hear that many songs propagate the message of love which all Scriptures subscribe to… that plain and simple bit about “all you need is love”, as John Lennon once sang.

I leave you with Dylan’s words: “May God bless and keep you always/May your wishes all come true/May you always do for others… and let others do for you/May you build a ladder to the stars/and climb on every rung/And may you stay-ay-ay… forever young.”

Don’t stop rocking, folks.