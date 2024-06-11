TMPD deputy commissioners celebrated for their hard work

The ascension of Nomsa Nhlapho to the position of deputy commissioner of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) should be celebrated as a milestone achievement for black women in the municipality and Gauteng province. This was according to ANC councillor Vusi Mabena, who said Nhlapho’s promotion has been quite a journey for Region 7 people who always wished to see one of their own installed in the position of authority.

“It is quite an achievement for women of the City and Gauteng in particular. The people of Region 7 in Metsweding have seen an amalgamation in 2011; they have always been yearning to see inhabitants within the system growing and being recognised for their efforts,” he said. He cited the recent appointments of metro police chief Yolanda Faro and deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya as among examples showing the City was paying attention to the potential of women. Nhlapho, who is responsible for regional policing, is one of the two deputy commissioners recently announced in the TMPD. One of them is Sean Bolhuis, who is responsible for overseeing training and innovation in the department.

Newly-appointed deputy commissioner Nomsa Nhlapho is congratulated by TMPD chief commissioner Yolanda Faro. SUPPLIED Community Safety MMC Grandi Theunissen said both deputies rose through the metro police ranks to their current positions and had many years of experience in policing. “Their hard work has been rewarded and acknowledged. They are also bringing in a lot of experience to add to the top management,” he said. He said Nhlapho was the second black woman to be appointed as a commissioner after former metro police chief Johanna Nkomo.

“Metro police have been without a full metro police management for more than a year. We are confident both of these appointments are fit for purpose,” Theunissen said. Previously a TMPD staff officer, Bolhuis comes with a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to his new role. Theunissen said: “His focus on training and innovation is expected to drive the TMPD towards adopting cutting-edge policing techniques and methodologies, ensuring our officers are well prepared to meet the challenges of modern law enforcement.”

Nhlapho has an extensive background in regional policing as the former director for Regions 5 and 7. Theunissen expressed confidence that she will strengthen TMPD efforts in maintaining law and order across the diverse communities of Tshwane. “These appointments mark a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance the leadership and operational effectiveness of the TMPD. They come at a pivotal time as we continue to build on the considerable progress made under the leadership of Commissioner Faro,” he said. He said Faro’s impact on the TMPD has been transformative and characterised by a commitment to transparency, accountability and proactive law enforcement.