To curb Covid-19, liquor industry will not support any festive season celebrations, events

Pretoria – The South African Liquor industry will not be supporting any festive season celebrations and events in order to aid the government’s efforts to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The alcohol industry said in order to reduce the current spike in infections in hotspots like Gauteng, which onSunday stood at 244 242 confirmed cases, it had decided as a sector to withdraw its support for associating its brands to any major events.

It also noted its members would not become involved in or associate themselves with any activities that had the potential of attracting crowds that exceeded the regulation restrictions of 50% capacity at a venue.

This, they said, was in line with the national disaster act regulations for the current lockdown level 1, which also restricted the number of patrons to 250 people in an indoor setting with a maximum of 500 people for outdoor activities.

“The summer season is a time for social gatherings, celebrations and attending events, which can be ’super-spreader’ events and carry a huge risk of transmission of the coronavirus. As a nation, we simply cannot afford this. Let’s work together to limit the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption and ensure a safe and responsible environment for all.”