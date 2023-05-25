Top chefs put culinary skills on the line in Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off

Pretoria - Top tavern chefs from the inland provinces of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West got a chance to test their culinary skills on Tuesday in the regional final of the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off. The competition took place at the Chefs Training and Innovation Academy in Centurion.

It is designed to promote food serving in taverns and combat binge drinking. The chefs battled it out to claim the regional title and a prize of R30 000 towards food serving in their outlets. Two winners were chosen on the day from among the contestants competing in separate pools, from the central and northern provinces, respectively. Regional winners also have the opportunity to compete in the national Grand Final and win a makeover of their outlet worth R100 000.