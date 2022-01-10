Traffic volumes increase marking end of festive season holidays

Pretoria - Traffic volumes increased on most South African roads yesterday as thousands of people travelled back to their respective homes from their holidays, marking the end to the festive season. Roadblocks were staged on the major national roads, including the N1 in Polokwane, where Minister Fikile Mbalula was expected to lead the operation, but was unable to make it.

In the morning yesterday, authorities at the operation reported that at least 10 taxis were impounded for overloading and others for being unroadworthy. Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane advised motorists to avoid night time travel and the use of back roads on their way home from holidays, which has been the case. Zwane said: “The RTMC has noted a high vehicle volume taking place on back roads and especially at night since the start of the December holidays. Motorists are also advised that heavy rains are predicted in most provinces and they should therefore drive with extra caution and reduce speed.”

He said law enforcement would be strictly applied and there would be no mercy for offenders of the road rules. According to him, more than 200 000 motorists have received traffic fines for violations of various traffic rules since the start of the LiveBeyondDezemba road safety campaign on December 1 last year. About 4 500 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, speeding and operating vehicles without driving licences, among other offences. He said Gauteng recorded the highest number of drunk drivers, together with Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. “The highest number of speedsters were nabbed in the Free State and most vehicles were discontinued by the National Traffic Police,” Zwane said. Traffic volumes increased over the weekend on the roads leading to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Zwane said: “The RTMC would like the public to report reckless and negligent drivers on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989.”