Trailblazer the youngest rated associate professor of Mathematics Education in South Africa

In addition, he is a recipient of the 2023 Principal’s Award for Research Excellence. Mbhiza, who officially commences his position as Associate Professor of Mathematics Education at the University of South Africa (Unisa) on July 1, 2024, has notably become the youngest – and currently the only – Associate Professor of Mathematics Education to achieve a Y2 (2024 – 2029) researcher rating from the National Research Foundation (NRF); NRF Rated Researchers. Mbhiza's academic pursuit in the field of mathematics education stems from a profound introspection into his personal journey of learning mathematics, marked by a series of obstacles and enlightening experiences. Hailing from the beautiful village of Jimmy Jones in Malamulele, rural Limpopo, the notion of rural learners’ and teachers’ voices in mathematics education directly informed Mbhiza’s research as the Scholar of Rurality and Mathematics Education.

In his formative years, Mbhiza perceived mathematics as the key to breaking free from the cycle of poverty that was prevalent in his family and community. In the context of his upbringing, excelling in mathematics was synonymous with securing a pathway to Johannesburg, often referred to as “The City of Gold”, a place where aspirations materialise into achievements. Despite numerous challenges in comprehending mathematical concepts, Mbhiza felt compelled to embrace the subject as his sole means of transcending the constraints of destitution. This perception of mathematics as a transformative tool was deeply ingrained in the societal fabric of his village, leading him to assume its universality across rural settings. In a bid to combat the research gap in rural mathematics education – and drawing from personal experiences and observations – Mbhiza's research delves into the intersection of mathematics education and socio-economic dynamics, shedding light on the pivotal role of mathematics in shaping educational aspirations and opportunities in underprivileged communities. Thus, driven by a quest for inclusivity in research, Mbhiza recognised a prevalent bias in existing Mathematics Education studies that predominantly focused on urban and township schools. This realisation sparked a deep-rooted passion for investigating rural educational landscapes, particularly among mathematics educators and students.

On June 7, 2024, Hlamulo received the prestigious Principal’s Award for Research Excellence and was lauded for achieving his Y2 NRF rating at the CSIR. These achievements underscore Mbhiza's dedication to revolutionising educational research in rural areas, propelling him to innovate and to collaborate with rural educators and students to broaden knowledge horizons. From the narrative justification of the outcome of the Y2 NRF rating, one of the reviewers says: “The overall research demonstrates a commendable standard and aspires to bring about transformative changes in mathematics education within South African rural areas”. This feedback received from the NRF rating acknowledges the commendable standard of Mbhiza’s research and the potential to instigate transformative changes in mathematics education within South African rural areas. Dr Mulo’s unwavering commitment to dealing with the dearth of educational research in rural contexts aligns closely with the goal of bringing about transformative changes in mathematics education within these underserved regions, thereby focusing on Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is quality education.