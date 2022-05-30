Trial of five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa murder resumes with Malesela Teffo back in court

Pretoria - The trial of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, is due to resume today after a month’s break and after the dramatic arrest of defence advocate Malesela Teffo. The five men have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the 2014 murder of Meyiwa. The five men are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34; Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30; Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36; Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, 32.

Teffo was back in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on Monday morning and remained tight-lipped about the dramatics which unfolded when he was arrested during his last appearance. He immediately made his way to the four accused whom he represented when they were brought into court from the holding cells. Malesela Teffo who is representing 4 of 5 accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was back in court on Monday morning and remained tight-lipped about the dramatics which unfolded during his last appearance. #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial @IOL pic.twitter.com/J4Vn9ZunGZ — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) May 30, 2022 Teffo spoke to them in the dock for a long time before he, the rest of the defence team and the prosecution were called to the chambers of the judge.

They have been there for more than an hour and by mid-morning the trial had still not started. The first witness in the trial, sergeant Thabo Mosia, is expected to return to the witness box as he is still under cross examination by Teffo. He was the first forensic officer on the scene where Senzo was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo was arrested about a month ago in court, as the proceedings for the day had adjourned, for allegedly being in contempt of court in an unrelated matter. But he was back in court on Monday to resume the defence. Family members of Senzo were not in court on Monday and it is expected that they will only return at a later stage.

