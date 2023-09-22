Tshami Boy gets two nominations in the Munghana Lonene FM Music Awards

Pretoria - Musician star Tshami Boy has bagged two nominations in the Munghana Lonene FM Music Awards. The winners will be announced on November 4. Born Tshamiseka Shirinda at Makhasa village in Malamulele, Tshami Boy started his music career in 2009 and is signed to Dumenter Music.

His love of music started from an early age when he used to perform traditional dance. He went on to work with legends, producing hit after hit. He has four albums under his belt, the latest of which was released in July this year.

It is this album, titled Xidumbu Xa Vulavula, that has been nominated for Best Xitsonga Album of the Year. From the same album, Byi Vunguriwile is in line for a Best Tsonga Traditional Song award. Tshami Boy is currently on a radio tour promoting his music and networking with his fans.

His musical journey has also been shaped by a diverse range of producers who have left an indelible mark on Xitsonga music. They include Ndongwe, Evans Mabevani and Oscar Makamu. Tshami Boy’s music has the ability to touch hearts, heal wounds and uplift spirits, and is liked by people of different ethnic groups and ages.