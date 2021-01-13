Tshwane ANC councillor Jabulani Nkane Rammushi succumbs to Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane is mourning the untimely death of its ward 30 councillor, Jabulani Nkane Rammushi, who succumbed to Covid-19 on January 9. Rammushi, who hailed from Ga-Rankuwa, died after a short illness after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Regional ANC spokesperson Bafuze Yabo expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of his party. He urged those close to the deceased not to visit his residence in a bid to flatten the curve. "We would like to reiterate and echo the sentiments of President Cyril Ramaphosa that we should be vigilant and take care to follow the regulations and prevention protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus," Yabo said.

Rammushi was elected as a councillor in ward 30 from 2011 until 2016. He was re-elected as a councillor during the 2016 municipal elections.

Yabo said: "Rammushi was serving as a whip of the roads and transport portfolio committee and served in the finance portfolio committee within the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality Council."

Rammushi also served as a whip of the ANC councillors in the Ga-Rankuwa parliamentary constituency office and region one whip as a leader of the regional council forum in Tshwane.

He served in various structures of the South African Communist Party and ANC at branch and zonal levels.

He participated in the ANC regional political education programme as a councillor and successfully completed all 18 political education modules in the party.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow and the funeral service will take place at his home in Ga-Rankuwa under strict Covid 19 regulations.

Pretoria News