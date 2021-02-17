Tshwane announces reopening of public swimming pools

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane yesterday announced the reopening of public swimming pools after a two-month closure in line with the national policy on Covid-19. Phillip Nel, MMC for Utility Services and Regional Operation Co-ordination, said the recreational facilities were opened following President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement about the relaxation of adjusted level 3 lockdown rules. Nel said, in a media statement, that most of the regional public swimming pools were opened under Covid-19 safety regulations with effect from yesterday. "The pools will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and on Sundays and public holidays from 10am to 5pm," he said. According to him, the City’s regional teams have been hard at work preparing the pools in partnership with residents at certain pools.

He assured the public that the recreational amenities were ready for safe usage.

"The pools are opening under the constraints of the lockdown regulations and City officials will be monitoring their usage to ensure that they can continue to be safe spaces our communities can enjoy," Nel said.

At least five pools in Eersterust, Mamelodi East, Mamelodi West, Zithobeni and Bronkhorstspruit won't be reopened at this stage due to finalising Covid-19 compliance certificates and equipment maintenance.

It was anticipated that the five pools would be reopened from March 1, and a pool in Nellmapius would remain closed until later in the year due to extensive damage from vandalism.

"We are also pleased that the City’s Olympic-size training pool in Hillcrest will be open for extended times, allowing our professional swimming athletes to practise from Monday to Friday from 5.30am to 6pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm," Nel said.

Residents have been urged to wear masks when not actively swimming and to practise social distancing in the facility.

"We will continue to monitor the national lockdown regulations, and should they change we will adjust this policy in keeping with national instruction," Nel said.

Pretoria News