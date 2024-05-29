Tshwane beauties make the cut for Miss South Africa

Two beauties from Tshwane are in line to become Miss South Africa 2024. They will join 28 others in the race to receive the crown from title holder Natasha Joubert in this year's beauty pageant.

The two were announced as part of the Top 30 featuring an impressive and diverse group of contestants compromising graduates, teachers, models, businesswomen, entrepreneurs, a medical student, creatives, a choreographer, and a young woman with profound hearing loss. The finalists come from eight of South Africa's nine provinces. This year’s Top 30 includes 14 contestants from Gauteng (two each from Tshwane and Soweto), Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga with three contestants, KwaZulu-Natal four contestants, while Free State and Western Cape have one. One of the two beauties from Tshwane, Denechia Lowings, 24, of Centurion, describes herself as hard-working and always aiming for higher outcomes.

She said she is a go-getter and an independent woman who wants to help those who desire to become more and truly make a change in their lives, even if it seems impossible. She wants to inspire and share hope. Shané Maloney, 20, of Woodhill in Pretoria is in line for Miss Sa 2024 crown. Supplied Shané Maloney, 20, comes from Woodhill in Pretoria and is a BCom marketing and management science student.