Tshwane bus service drivers back at work after brief unprotected strike

Pretoria - Tshwane Bus Service drivers resumed work yesterday after they unexpectedly downed tools on Tuesday, inconveniencing commuters who were forced to arrange alternative transport. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the resumption of bus operations took effect from yesterday afternoon.

The return of the drivers, who engaged in an unprotected strike, followed a meeting between the City management their labour union, South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu). Both parties agreed that drivers would honour their shifts. Mashigo said: “Following a meeting between all the affected stakeholders this morning (yesterday), it was resolved that the services of an external investigator be enlisted to explore practical ways to find an amicable solution to the driver’s grievances, which included Occupational Health and Safety issues, overtime and the proposed work shift system.” This week Samwu told the Pretoria News that management had failed to consult with the labour unions before it drafted the work shifts, which were at the centre of the drivers’ grievances.

The union also said there were complaints about occupational health and safety issues stemming from the fact that some toilets at Pretoria West bus depot were not working. “The first building on your left at Pretoria West depot has toilets. They are no longer working. Whereas on the management side the toilets are working,” the union said. Mashigo said the city deemed the grievances regarding occupational health and safety in a serious light and committed to address them.