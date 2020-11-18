Tshwane Bus Services stopped after driver hijacked during taxi protest

Pretoria – The Tshwane Bus Service in the metro has been recalled following a driver being hijacked in Orchards as taxi protests took place in several parts of the city this morning. This saw highways and busy intersections being blocked, leaving motorists and commuters stranded. MMC for Roads and Transport Dikeledi Selowa condemned the hijacking. “We condemn the hijacking of one of our buses this morning in the Orchards area, ostensibly by members affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance, who have embarked on protest action today.” She said the incident went against their indication the march would be peaceful.

“The other driver managed to escape and the SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police Department have been notified of the incident.”

According to Selowa, during a meeting with the taxi industry yesterday, they indicated the protest would start at 10am that it would be peaceful, “hence we allowed our buses to operate early this morning and we were going to withdraw them just before the protest got under way”.

“Our drivers have been warned not to operate in the Orchards area.

“We have also received reports of some blockages in various parts of the city, including along Solomon Mahlangu Road, in the east of the city.”

She said they decided to recall the buses in order to protect metro assets and safeguard the lives of the bus drivers and commuters.

Meanwhile, some of major inner city intersections have been congested with motorists looking for alternative routes as roads and intersections have been blocked by the protesters and a heavy police presence.

