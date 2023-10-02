Tshwane coalition government slammed by Transformation Alliance for municipal strike

Pretoria - The Transformation Alliance (TTA) has slammed ActionSA and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) for being “complicit” in the ongoing City of Tshwane municipal strike. The party has pointed a finger at the two parties that form a multi-­party coalition government along with the DA, blaming them for the collapse of service delivery in the capital city. The metro has been plunged in a service delivery crisis since July when municipal employees downed tools, demanding a pay increase.

Recently, the Pretoria News reported that the relationship between the DA and ActionSA in the coalition government in council was crumbling after the parties started blaming each other. In a statement TTA’s embattled president Abel Tau said the disruption and collapse of service delivery was due to the incompetence of the coalition. “We note the hypocrisy of ActionSA, acting like a concerned party when they are part of the problem,” Tau said in a statement. Tau was referring to ActionSA’s sudden U-turn blaming city mayor Cilliers Brink for the ongoing strike.

“It is parties like ActionSA and ACDP that give the DA the majority to govern. While we might have an idea why ActionSA would do this, we struggle to understand why ACDP would continue to subject the people of Pretoria to such inhumane conditions,” Tau said. Tau is ActionSA’s former provincial secretary who was expelled from the party and left under a cloud, paving the way for him to form TTM in June this year. He had to vacate his position of MMC for Human Settlements after he was expelled late last year amid allegations of attempted sexual harassment and misconduct. At the time of his expulsion in November 2022, he was serving under the DA-led multiparty Tshwane government.

However, he has now called for the ACDP to remove themselves from the coalition. “It is the people, the residents of Tshwane who are suffering due to this coalition. “The problem in Tshwane has always been the DA coalition which took over in 2016, and anyone who believes otherwise is deliberately distorting facts,” he said. Tau also called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to intervene, accusing him of being silent.