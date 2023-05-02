Tshwane council approves report to recruit senior managers

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane council has approved a report that would pave the way for the municipality to embark on a recruitment process to fill in senior management positions.
Mayor Cilliers Brink said a report to start a process to fill senior management positions was essential to building a capable municipality and improving service delivery.
“I would like to thank the parties in council that supported this adjustment budget and other key reports. It is important that we continue to work together to build a capital city that works for all its people,” he said.
Brink said the political instability in the council had resulted in a delay of the recruitment process of Section 56 positions for the senior managers who would report directly to the city manager.
“It has also necessitated the extension of acting appointments in Section 56 positions. These acting appointments are essential as we take the necessary steps to fill the positions on a permanent basis,” he said.
Tshwane at last passes adjustment budget despite EFF walkout
Have a say in Tshwane’s draft budget and Integrated Development Plan
Republican Conference of Tshwane’s councillor Lex Middelberg rubbishes threats to place City under administration
Collision course with unions likely after Tshwane’s proposed zero wage increase for municipal workers
The city previously came under fire from the SA Municipal Workers Union, which said the absence of permanent senior managers led to instability in the institution.
The union was unhappy that almost all Section 56 managers were acting in Tshwane, including chief financial officer, governance support officer, chief of emergency services, group head in the office of city manager, and group head for city strategies.
Pretoria News