Tshwane council approves report to recruit senior managers

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane council has approved a report that would pave the way for the municipality to embark on a recruitment process to fill in senior management positions. Mayor Cilliers Brink said a report to start a process to fill senior management positions was essential to building a capable municipality and improving service delivery.

“I would like to thank the parties in council that supported this adjustment budget and other key reports. It is important that we continue to work together to build a capital city that works for all its people,” he said. Brink said the political instability in the council had resulted in a delay of the recruitment process of Section 56 positions for the senior managers who would report directly to the city manager. “It has also necessitated the extension of acting appointments in Section 56 positions. These acting appointments are essential as we take the necessary steps to fill the positions on a permanent basis,” he said.