Tshwane council wants ’sex pest’ suspended, probe into matter

Pretoria - The Tshwane department head facing allegations of sexual harassment should be suspended and an investigation conducted into the matter, a special council meeting has recommended. Held behind closed doors on Friday, the meeting found there was a likelihood that the allegations may be true. It recommended that external investigators be brought in to investigate the claims. Insiders said council was satisfied there was prima facie evidence to support a reasonable belief that acts of misconduct, harassment and intimidation may have been committed. The manager is accused of making inappropriate verbal statements to his female subordinates, including a married woman who said she was now afraid to be with him alone at work. The Pretoria News has opted not to name the official, who reports directly to the city manager, nor the complainants because of the nature of the allegations.

The City’s Jordan Griffiths said the matter had to be decided by council because the alleged perpetrator was a senior Section 56 manager who reports directly to the city manager. Such officials are appointed by council. “After getting these complaints, the city manager effectively provided the report to council to deliberate on it.

“The report effectively says there is face value evidence that misconduct may have been committed by the senior manger. In this aspect it is important that the allegations are then referred for independent investigation," Griffiths said. Council must now give notice to suspend the manager to give him time to deal with the allegations levelled against him, he said.

The manager would have seven days to state reasons why he should not be placed under suspension. Those reasons would then be tabled back in council.

However, Griffiths said council did not take a resolution to suspend him on Friday. That decision would be taken in another sitting once the senior manager has been given an opportunity to formally respond.

Council recommended that acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng be authorised to appoint an independent investigator to investigate the allegations of misconduct in terms of the disciplinary regulations for senior managers. It recommended that the investigator submit a report to the city manager within 30 days of appointment. The report should be tabled in council within seven days after the city manager has received it. Griffiths said it was only after this stage that council might be in a position to take the resolution to suspect him.

The manager faces two counts of sexual misconduct from two subordinates, one of whom has also opened a crimen injuria case against him with police.

The manager has denied the allegations. He said there was a plot to tarnish his good name and reputation built over 20 years and it was a political ploy to play into the campaign to fight gender-based violence and the protection of women and children. He would fight the accusations.

ANC councillor Nozipho Makeke called on Mutlaneng to do her best to protect the women who have made the claims. She was part of the ANC women’s caucus who protested outside Tshwane House calling for Executive Mayor Randall Williams and Mutlaneng to take swift action against the manager.

Pretoria News