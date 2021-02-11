Tshwane DA councillors ’fraudulently’ earning salaries, says Tshwane ANC leader Kgosi Maepa

Pretoria - Tshwane ANC caucus leader Dr Kgosi Maepa has claimed that two DA councillors - Ernst Botha and Johan Welmans - have “fraudulently” been earning salaries since 2020 without doing council work. Maepa said his party had “evidence” showing that Botha had emigrated and now resided in Oceania, New Zealand, while Welmans relocated to Western Cape after he sold his Tshwane property last year. "We also know that Welmans has resigned from the DA to join a new right-wing political party. The Electoral Act is clear that a ward councillor must live within the boundaries of a municipality where he or she is elected to serve in,“ he said. Maepa said he had pressed charges against council chief whip Christo van der Heever and Speaker Katlego Mathebe for deliberately misleading the council that the pair did not leave their original residences and were still part of the DA caucus. He said the ANC caucus would seek legal advice regarding taking up the matter with the public protector.

Van der Heever declined to comment, referring all media inquiries to DA regional chairperson Mpho Mehlape-Zimu because “the DA has decided that she be the one communicating on the matter”.

Mehlape-Zimu dismissed as “frivolous and cheap politicking” allegations by the ANC that its two councillors continued to draw monthly salaries from the municipality while they no longer executed council work in their respective wards.

Mehlape-Zimu said the ANC was trying to use cheap politicking to bring about distraction from its internal factional battles within the region.

Mehlape-Zimu said Botha travelled to New Zealand to support his wife during the past month after he was granted leave in terms of council’s leave policy.

“During this period he attended all committee meetings and ward responsibilities virtually. Councillor Botha has since tendered his resignation with effect from February 28, 2021 due to family responsibilities.”

She wished Botha well in his future endeavours and thanked him for his dedication to council and the residents of Ward 44 in Pretoria East.

Mehlape-Zimu said Welmans, a ward 99 councillor, was still a member of the party and would complete his term as a public representative.

“He remains a resident of Tshwane and the DA therefore rejects the false accusations made by the ANC in this regard.”

She said that Welmans had been chronically ill for some time which resulted in him taking leave.

“Despite his unfavourable health, Councillor Welmans continued to serve his community and participated actively in council and committee responsibilities,” Mehlape-Zimu said.

She accused the ANC of having run out of ideas on how “to attack and distract the well performing DA-led city administration”.

Attempts to get hold of City of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe proved fruitless as her phone rang unanswered.

Pretoria News