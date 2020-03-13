Tshwane DA files court papers over decision to dissolve municipality

Pretoria - The DA will head to court on March 24 for an urgent order to set aside and declare invalid the decision of the Gauteng Executive Council to dissolve the City of Tshwane municipality and to appoint an administrator. They are asking that the effect of the dissolution is suspended. They are also asking for an order forcing all ANC and EFF councillors to attend and remain in attendance at all council meetings, unless they have a lawful reason to be absent. Papers in their urgent application were on Friday filed at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The DA said the matter is extremely urgent and has enormous constitutional and practical consequences. It means that the term of office of all Tshwane councillors who were elected in 2016 will come to an immediate end. An administrator will be appointed and new elections will have to be held within three months.

The DA is of the opinion that the dissolution decision was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

On March 5 Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the Gauteng Executive Committee (Gauteng EC) had resolved to dissolve the City and to appoint an administrator.

Williams said in an affidavit filed at court on Friday that this means that one sphere of government (the province) decided that another sphere of government (the municipality) must vacate their offices.

He said this is invalid for a number of reasons, including that the Gauteng EC did not issue any prior notice of its intention to dissolve the municipality nor did it afford the municipality the opportunity to make representations. Thus, he said, the procedure was flawed.

Williams said the premier and the Gauteng Executive Council said the DA failed to fulfil their executive obligations, but it remains unclear what obligations they claimed were breached.

He said given the protracted history of the Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile’s “unlawful meddling” in the municipality, as well as the ANC and EFF councillors’ unlawful refusal to participate in council meetings, it is clear that the dissolution decision was taken for an ulterior, political purpose.

“This is also clear from the Gauteng EC's failure to intervene in other municipalities,” he said.

Williams said it is clear that the decision falls to be reviewed and set aside as invalid.

The DA leaders who were at court to file the papers, who include Solly Msimanga and DA provincial leader Mike Moriarty, said they believed their chances of winning their legal battle is good.

They said in spite of all this, Tshwane was not dysfunctional.

