Tshwane deputy mayor mum on R10 000 controversy as she reflects on 100 days in office

THE ActionSA deployee, Dr Nasiphi Moya, who marked 100 days in office this week as the first-ever deputy mayor of the City of Tshwane, has reiterated her commitment to prioritising service delivery in different communities. Her early days in office after being elected as deputy mayor on January 18 were shrouded in controversy after it emerged that she allegedly misused at least R10 000 of municipal funds while she was a chief of staff under former Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The EFF, which first made the claims, demanded that she pay back that money. Moya finally paid back the money in February, explaining that it was a travel allowance deposited into her account for a cancelled international trip to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

It was said Moya was keen to pay back the money along with accrued interest of R6 000 but the municipality could not accept it. In her reflection of her 100 days in office she made no mention of the issue that brought into question her integrity as a political leader charged with the responsibility of overseeing the use of public funds. Instead, Moya said: “During this period, I have engaged with various stakeholders, including the business sector and community-based organisations, to understand their priorities and concerns.”

She said the City’s priority was to ensure consistent delivery of basic services to residents. Moya, who doubles as MMC for Social Development, was deployed to spearhead these service delivery interventions in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa Winterveld and Mabopane. She said: “I also prioritise the functionality of the facilities that I oversee, including ten early childhood development centres, 58 libraries and various sport facilities. Our goal is to ensure that these essential community resources are open and accessible for the benefit of our residents.”

She mentioned that water, electricity, sanitation and road infrastructure,including maintenance projects, played a crucial role in the growth and progress of the city. “In this regard, I chair the City’s first-ever capital projects committee, which has a portfolio of 168 projects, with a particular focus on 15 high-risk projects totalling over R520 million,” she said. She cited the upgrades of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works as one of the projects, saying it was important to restore clean water supply to Hammanskraal communities.

Among her service delivery interventions, she said, was to initiate a probe into the unsuccessful refurbishment of the Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums. She also spearheaded public consultations to transition the Odi and HM Pitje Stadiums to long-term leases to ensure the restoration of these stadiums to their former glory. “In addition, initiatives to support the homeless community, enhance the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and indigent support have shown tangible results, including the recruitment of over 4 000 EPWP participants and the distribution of essential items to shelters,”she said.