Tshwane Disaster Fund set up to help those in greatest need

Pretoria - Charity begins at home. And with those living hand-to-mouth being hard hit by restrictive movement imposed by the general national lockdown, city residents are being urged to donate to the newly formed Tshwane Disaster Fund.

This as city authorities continue to work with NGOs and other spheres of government to respond to Covid-19, especially when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable sectors of our community, such as the homeless and those living in informal settlements.

The city has reached out to businesses and individuals to contribute in any way they can to assist with efforts to provide food and other basic necessities to these communities on our doorstep.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said there had already been a positive response from residents. This was welcome, he said, as the crisis was stretching the city’s financial resources.

With ABSA Bank Limited coming on board, they had launched the Tshwane Disaster Fund, which would allow for those wishing to make deposits, to do so, knowing their contributions would go to those within their own city.