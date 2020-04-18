Tshwane Disaster Fund set up to help those in greatest need
This as city authorities continue to work with NGOs and other spheres of government to respond to Covid-19, especially when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable sectors of our community, such as the homeless and those living in informal settlements.
The city has reached out to businesses and individuals to contribute in any way they can to assist with efforts to provide food and other basic necessities to these communities on our doorstep.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said there had already been a positive response from residents. This was welcome, he said, as the crisis was stretching the city’s financial resources.
With ABSA Bank Limited coming on board, they had launched the Tshwane Disaster Fund, which would allow for those wishing to make deposits, to do so, knowing their contributions would go to those within their own city.
“We would like to intensify our call to others who have not yet contributed, to pledge their support and offer donations in any form."
Sheree Bega writes that Gift of the Givers has described the level of desperation there is for food.
“The callers are from every corner of the country,” Africa’s largest disaster response NGO said. “The pleading is incessant. They (the callers) have to feed a hungry child, a baby or someone ill. They don’t have income, won’t be getting paid, are not collecting UIF and probably don’t have a job to go back to.”
For its staff at the other end of the line, “the desperation, the deep sobbing cry, the insurmountable grief, is heart-rendering.”
Yesterday it distributed 100 000 food parcels nationwide, made possible through generous contributions of selected corporates and the public.
TSHWANE DISASTER FUND; Absa, account 4087207847