Tshwane dismisses false message on the sale of its prepaid electricity

The City of Tshwane said it had taken note of a misleading message making the rounds on social media and various applications indicating that customers will no longer be able to buy prepaid electricity. The message stated that this followed the disconnection of the previous third-party vendors from the city’s vending system platform after their contract had expired.

“The City would like to put on record that the transition process from the previous third-party vendors to the recently appointed ones, was seamless,” it said in a statement. “The new tender was awarded in December 2023 and the process to disconnect the previous vendors from the vending system platform started in March 2024, to make way for the newly appointed service providers to be able to operate from 01 April 2024. “Those with huge credit on their vending machines were allowed to vend until their credit was at zero.

“We also want to assure our customers that the prepaid electricity sales will not be disrupted. The current service providers have a 100% city-wide coverage of prepaid electricity point of sales.” The statement further read “our customers should continue to buy their electricity tokens through banks, retail shops, petrol stations, spaza shops and many other outlets that are linked to the current service providers”. Customers can also purchase electricity from any of the city’s customer care walk-in-centres cashiers during office hours.