Tshwane Emergency Services issue alert as heavy rain lashes City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Parts of Tshwane and yesterday experienced severe rainfall which resulted in increased water levels in rivers and dams, low water bridges and drainage systems. The City of Tshwane Emergency Services had issued an alert to residents on Sunday in anticipation of the disruptive rain following observation of the destruction caused by tropical cyclone Eloise in other provinces and updates by the South African Weather Service. “It has been raining in parts of the city since the beginning of the week without many incidents reported to our communication centre,” spokesperson Charles Mabaso said. “Some of the incidents reported include two vehicles that got trapped due to high water levels in Vom Hagen Street, Pretoria West. “Another was a house in Ramotse, Hammanskraal, that reported flooding. We assisted to drain the water from the house with portable pumps.

“A roof at Masakhane Clinic collapsed and the relevant utility services department has been activated for attention.

“Disaster Risk Management is conducting damage assessments in Zithobeni Extension 8 after various houses built in the wetland were flooded.

“Various streets in the city have been identified as high-risk areas and road users are reminded to drive with care.”

Streets considered high-risk are Paul Kruger Street near the Wonderboom Pass, Vom Hagen Street, Centurion area (Rabie and End streets, Irene Bridge, Lenchen Road, West and Hall) and the Centurion Lake.

“Some of the roads and bridges have been closed and we urge motorist to use alternative routes, and residents of areas in proximity to these areas not to hesitate to move to safety as emergency services and other stakeholders continue to monitor the area,” Mabaso said.

“Keep safe following distances and drive at significantly reduced speed during rain and on wet road surfaces. Find an alternative route and do not attempt to cross flooded bridges and streams.

“Channel water away from houses by digging furrows, making openings in the wall and placing sandbags to prevent water from coming into the house/yard. Cover valuables like furniture and move them to higher ground if possible.

“Switch off electrical appliances if the house gets flooded. We call on residents to be vigilant and alert as the rain and persistent showers are anticipated in the coming weekend, which may result in further flooding of low-lying areas.

Residents are reminded to report any fire or life-threatening emergency to the Emergency Services at 107 or call 012 358 6300/6400.

Pretoria News