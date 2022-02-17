Tshwane emergency services mourns firefighter who was shot, killed outside fire station

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane emergency services is mourning the death of one of their own who was brutally shot and killed outside the Bronkhorstspruit fire station yesterday evening. Charles Mabaso, the emergency services spokesperson, said their department had been left in a state of shock after a 59-year old leading firefighter was shot and killed just as she stepped out of the station yesterday at around 8.10pm.

Mabaso said according to fellow firefighters Sonia Mnguni went out to meet a person she had an appointment with after answering a call from the said person. He said they then claimed to have heard gunshots moments after she had gone out of the fire station. After recovering from the shock and fear of the gunshots they heard, the crew then went outside in search of her and discovered her body about 100 metres away from the fire station with multiple gunshot wounds.

A paramedic certified her dead on the scene. "The Emergency Services Department would like to offer condolences to her family, colleagues and friends for her untimely passing. “The department has activated the Employee Wellness Section to offer counselling support for employees and the family of the deceased."