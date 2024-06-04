Tshwane emergency services on high alert after thunderstorm forecast

The City of Tshwane will not be spared from possible thunderstorms predicted to batter different parts of the country, warned the municipal emergency services department. This follows a warning by the South African Weather Service of the possibility of thunderstorms, with cold and windy conditions.

The City’s Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said his department is on high alert following a warning of possible flooding and a forecast of cold weather. He called on residents to keep warm and be safe during this winter season and also to take precautionary safety measures to avoid disaster. “If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or houses, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number, 107, for emergencies,” he said.

He cautioned that burning charcoal gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide, adding that people must refrain from leaving it burning in the house when sleeping. People must guard against using fuels that are not designed for their heating units, he said. “Improper use of space heaters such as izimbawula, braziers and electric, gas and paraffin heaters, among others, should be avoided. Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period),” he said.

He encouraged residents to do everything they possibly could to stay safe, adding that the emergency services department will continue to monitor updates by the SAWS and issue further notices when required. He further called on communities to remain alert during thunderstorms, following the Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms issued by the South African Weather Service. Mabaso urged residents to stay indoors and away from metal objects as part of the safety measures.