Tshwane empowers youth through agricultural job opportunities

The City of Tshwane is taking a significant step towards promoting youth engagement in agriculture by employing 42 agricultural graduates. This initiative, announced by MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Obakeng Ramabodu, aims to provide 12-month work opportunities in the City’s agricultural parks.

The collaboration between the City and the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is part of the Solidaridad environmental sustainability programme, which aims to provide placement opportunities in municipalities. Ramabodu said: “These placements form part of the Solidaridad environmental sustainability programme, which provides placement opportunities in municipalities,” he said. The work experience, he said, will afford participants hands-on experience, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge in practical settings and enhance their competitiveness in the job market.

Ramabodu said: “The graduates will gain insights into various aspects of modern agriculture, including sustainable agricultural practices and advanced technologies. They will also be able to establish essential networking connections with experienced professionals.” He hopes that this collaboration will lead to future employment opportunities and promote agriculture as a viable career option for young people. He said the programme also contributes to the development of Tshwane's agricultural landscape by providing fresh perspectives from graduates on driving innovation and modernisation.

“This initiative not only equips graduates with practical skills, but also encourages youth engagement in the sector, ensuring the continued growth and viability of South Africa's agricultural community,” he said. The announcement for more jobs was made a week after the City’s Corporate and Shared Services unveiled the creation of 100 contract cleaning positions with a total investment of R3.6 million. Department MMC Kholofelo Morodi said the positions will be advertised in the coming weeks for the 2024/25 financial year, with each role offering a monthly compensation of R6,000.