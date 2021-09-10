Tshwane expands A Re Yeng bus service to Menlyn

Pretoria - The launch of the City of Tshwane’s A Re Yeng Line 2B route from the CBD to Menlyn has been described as an incredible milestone. The new route, in mixed traffic, will connect the Menlyn economic node with the heart of the capital.

Mayor Randall Williams and Roads and Transport MMC Dikeledi Selowa showcased the new features designed to assist disabled passengers on A Re Yeng buses and at stops. Tommie Lehmkuhl of Blind SA gave the development a thumbs up for not only advancing smart mobility on public transport, but for also accommodating people like him who were unable to drive. He said the City was doing well by providing its residents with state-of-the-art equipment and public transport because that was essential to moving forward to a new world of convenience and efficient service delivery.

Piet Mahlangu, for the taxi industry, said: “Here in Tshwane the taxi industry owns these buses. We are so happy with that because when this project started the aim was zero job losses, and our drivers were employed.” Selowa said she was proud of the rollout of Line 2B, which also formed part of the City’s plans to expand the service towards Mamelodi with the development of Line 2C. She said the launch of the Menlyn route had been on the table for the past four years and it was commendable that it was finally realised despite the Covid-19 pandemic.